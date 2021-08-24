Watch: 'Really scary, my goodness' - Woman records floodwater on Facebook Live in Tennessee before being carried away

As devastating floods pounded the US state of Tennessee over the weekend, a resident Linda Almond recorded a one minute video on Facebook live before she was carried away by floodwater.

Linda body was reportedly identified by her brother.

In the video, Linda is heard saying: “Well if anybody has seen me on Facebook Live we are being flooded right now in Waverly, Tennessee," adding abruptly, "really scary".

She then says “whoa, whoa" as the water began to rise, “I think something just hit the side of the house," a person is heard saying.

“This is scary,” she said as she panicked and added: “Oh my goodness, oh my goodness.” Those were the last words spoken by her as the video cut off.

The family said Linda and her son climbed to the top of the roof but it collapsed. Her son was rescued but there was no sign of Linda.

Watch:

“She died in the water yesterday,” Leo Almond, her brother said on Facebook, adding, “Please pray for her soul.”

The floods had led to the death of at least 21 people with 20 more missings as rescue operations were launched on a huge scale.

The state received 38 centimetres of rain amid storms as highways, bridges and hundreds of homes were washed out. In Humphreys near Nashville, the rain broke the 24-hour record for Tennessee amid large scale destruction in the state.

(With inputs from Agencies)