Watch: Manatee carved with 'Trump' on its back found in Florida days after Capitol riots

It looks like the outgoing US President Donald Trump's name is everywhere, and sadly it is also leaving a negative impact on nature and wildlife. The wildlife authorities in Florida recently reported that a manatee was spotted with 'Trump' etched on its side.

The Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) made an appeal on Monday asking people to help identify the people who were responsible for scratching this on to the hide of a manatee.

This incident came to light after the Citrus County Chronicle published a video which shows Donald Trump's name etched on the back of the marine mammal. While no details have been revealed as of now as this is an ongoing investigation, Craig Cavanna, an investigating officer for the federal service has said the person responsible for this inhumane act will have to pay up a fine of up to $50,000 and a year in federal prison for harming a protected species.

Can this even be real? A manatee was discovered in Florida with the word “Trump” scraped on its back. pic.twitter.com/PH8YcmGRnz — George StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) January 11, 2021 ×

The manatee was spotted on Sunday swimming in the waters of the Homosassa River on the west coast of Florida. The region is a hotspot for animals to gather at this time of the year as the mammals search for warm waters.

Manatees are counted in the list of the Endangered Species Act and are usually found in the fresh water in the Gulf of Mexico, Amazon River and the west coast of Africa.

This attack has been spotted a few days after Trump supporters took over the Capitol building with th aim to intervene offical certification of Joe Biden's wictory in the US election and destroy government property.

"It's clear that whoever harmed this defenceless, gentle giant is capable of doing grave violence and needs to be apprehended immediately," said Jaclyn Lopez, the non-profit group’s Florida director.