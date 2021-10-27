Watch: Donning denim vest in Senate, US lawmaker causes stir on social media

Senator Kyrsten Sinema seems to be in limelight nowadays for various reasons. After becoming a roadblock to US President Joe Biden's economic and social agenda, Sinema has caused a stir by donning a denim vest while presiding over the US Senate on Tuesday.

A video of the Democrat leader from Arizona in the vest in Senate went viral. She is already known for her splashy style and colorful wigs.

The clip was shared by Jeremy Art, a senior social media specialist with C-SPAN. It garnered around 700,000 views within three hours with numerous comments.

Karen Tumulty, who is an editor and columnist with the Washington Post, also pointed out that there used to be a sign for scribes forbidding denim from being worn inside the chambers.

There used to be a sign in the Senate Press Gallery admonishing journalists they were not allowed to wear denim into the chamber. Hill reporters: is it still there? https://t.co/1K1CF17nao — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) October 26, 2021 ×

In her tweet, Tumulty asked, "Is it still there?"

There is still a sign forbidding purses, overcoats, hats, bags and denim from being worn inside the Senate chambers, confirmed Washington Post reporter Paul Kane.

In a post, Molly Jong-Fast, an editor with the Daily Beast, said, "A fascinating fashion choice here."

The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that the opening riff of "Bad to the Bone" must play whenever Sinema presides https://t.co/hdcajouJCi — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 26, 2021 ×

Washington Post’s David Weigel said, "The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that the opening riff of 'Bad to the Bone' must play whenever Sinema presides."

