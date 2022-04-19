Watch: Bags full of cats and dogs seen in China as authorities kill pets of COVID positive owners

As Chinese officials continue to enforce the world's harshest lockdown, terrifying videos have emerged of large green garbage bags loaded with cats and dogs.

In this horrifying video, according to the Mirror UK, huge trash bags sit on the side of the road, with live cats moving around within.

The video was first uploaded on Twitter, with the comment, "26 million people in lockdown in Shanghai."

"People are committing suicide from their balconies and pets from people getting tested positive for #Covid are being collected to be killed and slaughtered in #Shanghai / #China This is pure evil!"

Another video from last week showed a healthcare worker thrashing a pet corgi after its owner tested positive for COVID.

