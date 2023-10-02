Video: Khalistani extremists stage protest outside Indian High Commission in London

Khalistani extremists on Monday (Oct 2) staged protests outside Indian High Commission in London. Amid heavy police deployment, the protests were restricted to the opposite side of the street.

#WATCH | Khalistan supporters have gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London, UK staging a protest. Heavy presence of British security forces at the High Commission. The protesters have been restricted to the opposite side of the High Commission. pic.twitter.com/RfIGXlneHi — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023 ×

The protest come days after the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was stopped from entering a Gurudwara in Scotland.

On Sep 29, “three persons- all from areas outside Scotland-deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organised by the Gurudwara Committee for the community,” the Indian High Commission in London said in a statement.

"The organizers included senior community leaders, ladies and Committee members, and a member of the Scottish Parliament. They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the HC and CG decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival," the statement added.

UK’s reaction

UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, responded to the incident by saying that the safety and security of foreign diplomats is of "utmost importance and our places of worship in the UK must be open to all".

The Gurudwara, which was expected to host the Indian diplomat, also released a statement condemning "disorderly behaviour to disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship".

India-Canada row

The incident comes amidst increasing tensions between India and Canada over the Khalistan issue and the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The crisis has also shifted the world’s attention to Khalistani extremists in other parts of the world, including in the UK.

Colin Bloom, former advisor to the UK government said after the Glasgow incident that the situation has escalated because the ‘Western governments’ have “not done enough” to tackle the sinister and aggressive behaviour of extremists.

“I am 100 per cent in favour of free speech and people being free to think and believe and support pretty much anything that they want, so long as they don't harm and intimidate and harass other people,” he was quoted as saying by Indian news agency ANI.

Protests outside the Indian High Commission in London are not uncommon. Khalistani extremists even vandalised the High Commission’s building in March this year, triggering a diplomatic row between UK and India.