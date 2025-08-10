A day after a Jewish man was attacked while out with his two children in Canada's Montreal, a video of the incident has emerged on social media. In the 28-second clip the assailant can be seen straddling the man and beating him. Further in the video, the attacker picks up something from a grocery bag which is probably a Kippa, a head covering worn by Jewish men and boys, and throws it into a nearby splash pad area.

After the attack the victim, who appears to be dressed in traditional Jewish attire, gets up on his knees as his children can be seen holding on to their father tightly.

The incident has received a lot of backlash online and has been condemned by the political class. An investigation into the attack of the 32-year-old Jewish man has been launched by the Montreal police.

Police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils confirmed the authenticity of the video that has been circulating online, showing part of the attack. The video, however, does not show what led up to the attack but strait away begins with the attacker straddling and striking the victim, who is on the ground, several times.

According to Chèvrefils, the attack likely happened around 2:45 p.m. local time, as it is when the officers received a 911 call of an altercation at the corner of l'Épée and Beaumont avenues.

The victim was struck several times but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, said the police.

The incident has been condemned by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has called it "an appalling act of violence."