Vanuatu Earthquake 2023: Tsunami alert issued after 7.0 earthquake Pacific island nation
Story highlights
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the pacific island of Vanuata on Sunday, after which a Tsunami alert was issued for coasts located within 300 km of the epicentre. Earthquake's epicentre was in the sea just off the northern bay of the largest island Espiritu Santo. The epicentre was some 400 kilometres (250 miles) north of the archipelago's capital Port Vila, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). According to multiple media reports, there have been no immediate reports of damage.
After a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific Ocean nation a tsunami warning was issued however, the warning was withdrawn hours later. After the warning was initially issued, several Vanuatu citizens escaped to higher ground.
A 22-year-old student, Kayson Pore, from the village of Hog Harbour in Espiritu Santo shared how fearful the 7.0 magnitude of Vanuatu earthquake was for him. Describing the experience to AFP news agency, he said that he was looking for crab on the beach with half a dozen friends when the earthquake hit. He said "it was very huge." "We ran for our lives and then we ran to our homes," he added.