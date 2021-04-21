Vaccine a must for travel in future? 

Vaccines are effective in reducing caseloads and preventing death, according to evidence. There is a clear divide between those who got the jabs first, and those who did not. As a result, the global struggle to tame the virus continues.

The masks have come off in Israel and the people are back on the streets. The beaches are packed and friends can embrace, without fear. Most adults in Israel have got at least one jab. Now, kids could be next as Israel is gearing up for the second round of vaccinations. The focus this time is on 12 to 15 year olds.

Israel might have reached heard immunity but the rest of the world is still struggling to find its way out of this pandemic. New infectious worldwide touched a new high last week with more than 5.2 million people testing positive, an increase of 12 per cent from a week earlier.

While Brazil and India are driving the global caseloads, European countries like France and Germany are experiencing large outbreaks too. France now plans to lift restrictions in May, while in Germany, the government has come up with a new law to impose tougher restrictions on states. A move that triggered protests in Berlin.

But some other European nations are in much better shape, such as Belgium, Switzerland and Denmark, who have announced easing of restrictions as their caseloads reduce.

The case of Denmark stands out unlike the major European powers as it avoided a third wave. Its infection and death rates are among the lowest in Europe.

Now, Denmark is in a position to fully implement a vaccine passport, known as the Coronapas. The digital app shows a certificate of vaccination or a citizen's latest negative coronavirus test.

The European Union wants to implement such digital certificates across all 27 member states by June as it tries to allow free movement of Europeans again. Denmark could be the first to get there as the country lifts the restrictions. Citizens would now need a Coronapas to enjoy their freedoms again.

Those, who don't get their jabs, might struggle to move around in the future as countries mull movement restrictions for the unvaccinated. The UAE is one of them. After vaccinating 65 per cent of its eligible population, the UAE is considering strict measures to restrict the unvaccinated. This could include entry bans in some places and curbs on access to public services.

Israel's mass inoculation drive has given the rest of the world a glimpse into the future. Other countries are now betting on the jabs to end restrictions. With more than 925 million doses administered across 155 countries by now, it looks like the vaccines will be the only key you would need to leave the safety of your home.