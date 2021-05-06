Utah woman, who was missing for five months, found alive in tent

A Utah woman who went missing in November was discovered alive in a tent after more than five months.

She was first found missing on November 25 when US Forest Service employees found her car abandoned in a trailhead parking lot about 50 miles (80 km) south-east of Salt Lake City on November 25, reports The Guardian.

Despite several search attempts, the 47-year-old woman was not able to be located.

She was found during an aerial search which was conducted alongside volunteers in hopes of gathering evidence to locate the woman, according to Sgt Spencer Cannon of the Utah county sheriff’s office.

As they were trying to find a drone that crashed during the search, the sergeant and drone pilot found a tent, which the woman opened as they approached.

"We now believe she knowingly chose to remain in the area over the months since November 2020," the sheriff's office in a statement said.

"She did have a small amount of food with her, and she told SAR officials she foraged for grass and moss to subsist. She also had access to an ample supply of water in a nearby river."

The Utah county sheriff said the woman had no physical injuries but was weak and underweight.

A medical evaluation revealed that she may have suffered from mental health challenges, according to a statement.