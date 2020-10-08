US Vice Presidential Debate: As it happened

US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California, Kamala Harris (R), moderated by Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today Susan Page (C), participate in the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall of the University of Utah October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photograph: AFP
Oct 08, 2020, 08.38 AM
Trump’s trade war with China cost 300,000 American jobs, says Senator Kamala Harris
“It’s about relationships and the thing that has always been part of the strength of our nation," Harris said. “In addition to our great military has been that we keep our word. But Donald Trump doesn’t understand that because he doesn’t understand what it means to be honest."
Oct 08, 2020, 08.03 AM
LIVE | "The family of #BreonnaTaylor has our sympathies. There's no excuse for what happened to #GeorgeFloyd. Justice will be served. But there's no excuse for the rioting and looting that followed," said @Mike_Pence— WION (@WIONews) October 8, 2020
Watch live: https://t.co/iSR65rv97J pic.twitter.com/5WoJXAbWi9
Oct 08, 2020, 08.02 AM
LIVE | @KamalaHarris on if justice was delivered to #BreonnaTaylor: "I don't think so. Her family deserves justice. We need reform of our policing in America and our criminal justice system."— WION (@WIONews) October 8, 2020
Watch live: https://t.co/iSR65rv97J pic.twitter.com/Npgw06mxyX
Oct 08, 2020, 07.55 AM
Obamacare 'brought healthcare to over 20 million': Harris
Kamala Harris said “Joe Biden who was responsible alongside President Obama for the Affordable Care Act, which brought healthcare to over 20 million people.”
Oct 08, 2020, 07.51 AM
Pence said "China is to blame for the coronavirus," and "President Trump is not happy about it."
Harris said Trump's approach to China has lost American lives, American jobs, and American standing.
Oct 08, 2020, 07.41 AM
"A white man talking over two women is a very 1950s approach to debating," tweeted Barack Obama administration official Chris Lu.
A white man talking over two women is a very 1950s approach to debating— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) October 8, 2020
Oct 08, 2020, 07.28 AM
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris both avoided question about the advanced ages of Donald Trump, Biden.
Oct 08, 2020, 07.17 AM
LIVE | "The climate is changing. The issue is what's the cause and what do we do about it?" Both of you (@KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden) repeatedly committed to banning fossil fuel and banning fracking," said @Mike_Pence.— WION (@WIONews) October 8, 2020
Watch live: https://t.co/iSR65rv97J pic.twitter.com/Hp6bLe4ZXP
Oct 08, 2020, 07.15 AM
Referencing a controversy that tanked Biden's first presidential campaign in 1988, Pence said the Democrats' Covid plan sounds "a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about."
Oct 08, 2020, 07.15 AM
"I want the American people to know, from the very first day, President Donald Trump has put the health of America first," Pence said, pointing to his ban on travel from China on January 31, a month after cases first emerged in Wuhan.
Oct 08, 2020, 07.05 AM
Harris blasts US Covid response as 'greatest failure' in presidential history
Senator Kamala Harris branded the response to the Covid-19 pandemic under Donald Trump as the "greatest failure" of any US administration, as the debate between her and Vice President Mike Pence opened on Wednesday.
"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris, running mate to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said.
Oct 08, 2020, 07.03 AM
Oct 08, 2020, 07.00 AM
LIVE | "We are going to have a vaccine by the end of the year. We are producing billion doses," said @Mike_Pence— WION (@WIONews) October 8, 2020
#VPDebate #VicePresidentialDebate
Watch live: https://t.co/iSR65rv97J pic.twitter.com/7uxj0I5Awl
Oct 08, 2020, 06.56 AM
President and vice president were informed of the pandemic on January 28, and they did not act. They tried to cover it up, President called it a hoax: Kamala Harris on coronavirus pandemic (AFP Photo)
Oct 08, 2020, 06.46 AM
Oct 08, 2020, 06.44 AM
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris are separated by plexiglass barriers in an auditorium where any guest who refuses to wear a face mask will be removed.
Oct 08, 2020, 06.43 AM
Moderator Susan Page (of USA today) welcomes everyone to the debate. "We have a small, socially distance audience. We have taken all precautions. Our candidates will be seated 12 feet away," she said.
The first question to the candidates is about the coronavirus, less than a week after President Trump’s positive test was announced.
First Harris spoke about the proposed Biden approach and then Pence was asked about the country’s death toll.
Oct 08, 2020, 06.36 AM
#LIVE | Mike Pence and Kamala Harris face off in the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate at @UUtah@Mike_Pence @KamalaHarris #VPDebate #VicePresidentialDebate https://t.co/qD12MgCWle— WION (@WIONews) October 8, 2020