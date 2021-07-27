US Vice President may visit Vietnam, Singapore in August: Report 

Even as the trip details are not yet finalised, Vice President Kamala Harris may visit Vietnam and Singapore in coming August, a Reuters report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Harris agenda of the travel is highly likely to be the coronavirus pandemic, said the source on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris visited a border patrol facility near the US-Mexico border and urged a focus on children and practical solutions to migration, in a trip meant to blunt Republican criticism of White House immigration policies.

The visit, her first since becoming vice president five months ago, came amid a rise in migrants caught crossing the border, which has sparked outrage from Republicans, who favour the stricter immigration policies implemented by former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, tasked Harris with spearheading his administration's handling of the broader issue of people fleeing Central American countries for the United States. She visited Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month.

"This issue cannot be reduced to a political issue. We're talking about children, we're talking about families, we're talking about suffering. And our approach has to be thoughtful and effective," Harris said at the conclusion of her short trip.

(With inputs from agencies)