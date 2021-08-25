US Vice President Kamala Harris holds talks with Vietnam PM in Hanoi

US Vice President Kamala Harris met Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on Wednesday. During the bilateral meeting, several issues were discussed.

Her trip to Vietnam got delayed by several hours due to an investigation into two possible incidents of the so-called Havana syndrome in Hanoi.

Watch: Pentagon says no change in timeline of Afghan withdrawal

The syndrome is a mysterious health ailment plaguing US diplomats. It is a condition of unknown origin with symptoms including dizziness, nausea, migraines and memory lapses.

Although the investigation was in its early stages, the officials deemed it safe for the vice president to make her scheduled stop.

Kamala Harris is on a week-long visit to Southeast Asia. She has arrived in Hanoi from Singapore where she delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea.

Also Read: Israel's new leader to present Iran plan in first White House visit

In Singapore, she affirmed that the US will support its allies in the region against Beijing's advances.

She is the first American vice president to visit Vietnam. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Havana syndrome case was reported in Vietnam before Harris' departure but not confirmed. A safety assessment was done before sending Harris to the country, she said.

Meanwhile, China attempted to stage its own diplomatic coup with a surprise meeting in Vietnam and a donation of two million coronavirus vaccines to the country.

(With inputs from agencies)