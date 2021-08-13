US toddler accidentally shoots 21-year-old mom during video work call

A toddler found an unsecured, loaded handgun inside an apartment and fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video call, said police in central Florida.

As per the news outlet, the woman was the mother of the toddler who shot her in the head Wednesday.

After the incident, someone on the video call dialled 911 after seeing the toddler in the background and hearing a noise.

Identified as, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn, fell backwards and never returned to the video call, the person reported.

The police stated, "Officers and paramedics did their best in rendering aid to Mrs. Lynn, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head".

Investigators are working with the Seminole County State Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.