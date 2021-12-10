US Supreme Court allows abortion providers to challenge Texas law

In this file photo taken on December 1, 2021: Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC. Photograph:( AFP )
The US Supreme Court on Friday allowed abortion providers to pursue legal challenges to a near-total ban on abortions in Texas but let the controversial law remain in effect for now.
Eight of the nine justices on the conservative-leaning court agreed that lawsuits filed by abortion providers against the Texas law may proceed in federal court.
Here's what the court said:
"The petitioners then filed a request for injunctive relief with the Court, seeking emergency resolution of their application ahead of [the law's] approaching effective date," the court said.
"In the abbreviated time available for review, the Court concluded that the petitioners’ filings failed to identify a basis in existing law that could justify disturbing the Fifth Circuit’s decision to deny injunctive relief."