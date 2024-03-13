US presidential race 2024 LIVE: Joe Biden clinches Democratic Party nomination

The chairs of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Democratic National Convention Committee celebrated President Joe Biden's status as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president on Tuesday.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison praised Biden, saying that the incumbent president "understands that our freedoms, our democracy, and the very future of our country are at stake."

Harrison expressed confidence that "once again," Biden would "meet this moment and bring Democrats together this November."

He added the committee looks forward to " our convention in Chicago where we will officially nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our nominees for President and Vice President of the United States. Let’s finish the job."

Democratic National Convention Committee Chair Minyon Moore also highlighted the convention in Chicago, where delegates from all 57 US states and territories will gather to nominate Biden and Harris in August.

"As we face another battle for the soul of our nation, we encourage every American to tune in to the Democratic National Convention this summer to celebrate the Biden-Harris ticket and rally around Democrats' vision of a free and fair America," said Moore.

