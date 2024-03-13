US presidential race 2024 LIVE: Joe Biden clinches Democratic Party nomination
Story highlights
US Presidential Elections 2024: A Joe Biden vs Donald Trump rematch is getting closer. Biden has secured enough delegates to clinch the Democratic Party's nomination for the 2024 US presidential elections. His rival, Donald Trump, is close to securing the needed for the Republican nomination.
Stay tuned to WION for all the LIVE updates
As per CNN predictions, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will win their respective party primaries in Mississippi.
Voting has closed in Mississippi, where Republicans have 40 delegates at stake, while Democrats have 35. Results are awaited.
Biden's win comes from the key state of Georgia. Additional results are expected from Mississippi, Washington state, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Democrats living abroad.
After winning enough delegates to clinch the Democratic Party nomination for the November elections, Joe Biden in a statement said: "Four years ago, I ran for president because I believed we were in a battle for the soul of this nation."
"Because of the American people, we won that battle, and now I am honoured that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party — and our country — in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever," he added.
The chairs of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Democratic National Convention Committee celebrated President Joe Biden's status as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president on Tuesday.
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison praised Biden, saying that the incumbent president "understands that our freedoms, our democracy, and the very future of our country are at stake."
Harrison expressed confidence that "once again," Biden would "meet this moment and bring Democrats together this November."
He added the committee looks forward to " our convention in Chicago where we will officially nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our nominees for President and Vice President of the United States. Let’s finish the job."
Democratic National Convention Committee Chair Minyon Moore also highlighted the convention in Chicago, where delegates from all 57 US states and territories will gather to nominate Biden and Harris in August.
"As we face another battle for the soul of our nation, we encourage every American to tune in to the Democratic National Convention this summer to celebrate the Biden-Harris ticket and rally around Democrats' vision of a free and fair America," said Moore.
To win the Democratic Party nomination, Joe Biden needed 1,969 delegates. He surpassed the required number and has already won 2,011 delegates.
Donald Trump is still working to secure the 1,215 delegates required to clinch the Republican presidential nomination. However, he is very close to the finish line, and only needs 31 more as of Tuesday (Mar 12) evening.
With Biden's rival former President Donald Trump set to win the Republican nomination, this would be the US' first election rematch in nearly 70 years.
Before this, the last repeat presidential matchup, as per Reuters, happened in 1956, when Republican President Dwight Eisenhower defeated former Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson, a Democrat, for the second time.
Joe Biden has secured enough delegates to clinch the Democratic Party's nomination for the 2024 US presidential elections. This has set the stage for a potential rematch against rival Donald Trump, who is close to securing the 1,215 delegates needed for the Republican nomination.