US Presidential debate 2020 live updates: Biden on Trump — 'Everybody knows he's a liar'

'Don't ever use the word smart with me'

Biden is continuing to attack Trump for his handling of coronavirus, noting his comment earlier this year suggesting that people should "inject some bleach in your arm and that would take care of it."

Trump responds by claiming he was being "sarcastic."

Trump then attacks Biden personally, saying: "You went to Delaware State but you forgot the name of your college... Don't ever use the word smart with me, don't ever use that word."