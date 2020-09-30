US Presidential debate 2020 live updates: Biden on Trump — 'Everybody knows he's a liar'

Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (R) and US President Donald Trump take part in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. Photograph: AFP
Sep 30, 2020, 07.15 AM
'Don't ever use the word smart with me'
Biden is continuing to attack Trump for his handling of coronavirus, noting his comment earlier this year suggesting that people should "inject some bleach in your arm and that would take care of it."
Trump responds by claiming he was being "sarcastic."
Trump then attacks Biden personally, saying: "You went to Delaware State but you forgot the name of your college... Don't ever use the word smart with me, don't ever use that word."
Sep 30, 2020, 07.11 AM
Watch live:
#LIVE | Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) and Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) face off in first 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio#Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate2020 #DebateTuesday #Election2020 https://t.co/Q8Vv8IAxag— WION (@WIONews) September 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020, 07.07 AM
LIVE | President @realDonaldTrump has no plan, he knew it was a deadly disease (#COVID19) but he didn't do anything, said @JoeBiden.— WION (@WIONews) September 30, 2020
Watch live here: https://t.co/iSR65rv97J#Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate2020 #DebateTuesday #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/ES8XJBTwP9
Sep 30, 2020, 07.00 AM
As the two candidates tussled over healthcare on Tuesday night, Mr Biden said: "Here's the deal: everything he's saying so far is simply a lie.
"I'm not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows a liar."
Trump hits back: "Joe, you're the liar."
Sep 30, 2020, 06.59 AM
With regards to healthcare, Trump said there is no way there are as many as 100 million people with pre-existing conditions, reports Reuters.
Sep 30, 2020, 06.56 AM
Let’s go! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sDmKI5WXFN— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020, 06.55 AM
Asian shares slipped and the dollar was under pressure on Wednesday in the lead up to the first U.S. presidential debate, as financial markets looked to take a measure of both candidates.
Sep 30, 2020, 06.47 AM
There was no handshake as the two men took the stage and while this was due to Covid-19 restrictions, the absence of the traditional greeting symbolised the bitterness engulfing the country in the final countdown to November 3.
Sep 30, 2020, 06.41 AM
#LIVE | Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) and Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) face off in first 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio#Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate2020 #DebateTuesday #Election2020 https://t.co/Q8Vv8IAxag— WION (@WIONews) September 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020, 06.40 AM
Exactly three and a half hours before former Vice President Joe Biden walked onstage for the first presidential debate, his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, faced off with three contemporary artists to talk about art.
Sep 30, 2020, 06.40 AM
Hours before his first debate with U.S. President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the same.
Sep 30, 2020, 06.39 AM
Instead of the usual auditorium setting, the debate is being hosted by the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University in the 27,000-square-foot (2,500-square-meter) atrium of the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion on the clinic’s Health Education Campus. Notre Dame, the original debate host, withdrew because of the pandemic.