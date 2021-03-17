US officials reach South Korea for key talks; North Korea on agenda

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday arrived in South Korea, where they will hold meetings with officials in Seoul.

Austin and Blinken are on a visit to Asia, where they will meet with US allies Japan and South Korea in order to discuss North Korea, and other bilateral, regional and global issues. They had meetings in Japanese capital Tokyo on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in North Korea's first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Jong Un's powerful sister on Tuesday warned the United States to "refrain from causing a stink" if it wants to "sleep in peace" for the next four years.

Kim Yo Jong, a senior official who handles inter-Korean affairs, also criticised the US and South Korea for holding military exercises. She also said the North would consider abandoning a 2018 bilateral agreement on reducing military tensions and abolish a decades-old ruling party unit tasked to handle inter-Korean relations if it no longer had to cooperate with the South.

Also read | 'North Korea will be watching': Kim Jong Un's sister warns US ahead of Austin, Blinken's visit to Seoul

She said the North would also consider scrapping an office that handled South Korean tours to the North's scenic Diamond Mountain, which Seoul suspended in 2008 after a North Korean guard fatally shot a South Korean tourist.

A senior official from the Biden administration said Saturday that US officials have tried to reach out to North Korea through multiple channels since last month, but had yet to receive a response.

The South Korean and US militaries began annual military exercises last week that continue through Thursday.

The drills are command post exercises and computerised simulation and don't involve field training. They said they held the downsized drills after reviewing factors like the status of COVID-19 and diplomatic efforts to resume the nuclear talks with North Korea.

Also read | China, North Korea loom as Blinken, Austin head to Asia

The new US administration is expected to wrap up a review of North Korea policy in coming weeks. And Blinken said Washington is considering whether additional pressure on North Korea could be effective.