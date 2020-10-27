US missionary kidnapped in southern Niger, sources say

An American citizen was kidnapped near the town of Birnin Konni in southern Niger in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to a Reuters report, the details of the kidnapping were not immediately clear, and no one had claimed responsibility on Tuesday morning.

Niger lies in the heart of the vast and impoverished Sahel, which is struggling with a jihadist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Birnin Konni is a few hundred miles to the east of that region, near the border with Nigeria.

Several westerners are currently hostage in the region.

They include American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, who was kidnapped in the central town of Abalak in October 2016 and is believed to have been taken to neighbouring Mali.

The president of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, said in September last year that he had information that Woodke was alive and in good health.

Three Europeans, including 75-year-old French NGO worker Sophie Petronin, were released by their captors in Mali earlier this month under a prisoner swap arranged by the Malian government.

