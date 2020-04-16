US looks into possibility that coronavirus originated in Chinese lab, not a market

The United States government is exploring the possibility that the novel coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory rather than a wet market. Sources have, however, cautioned it was premature to draw any conclusions.

The novel coronavirus, ever since its outbreak in the wet market of China's Wuhan, has developed into COVID-19 pandemic, claiming at least 1,36,908 lives.

More than 2 million people have been infected.

The US does not believe the virus was associated with bioweapons research, and officials noted that the intelligence community is also exploring a range of other theories regarding the origination of the virus.

The theory has been pushed by supporters of US President Donald Trump.

According to WION, one of the several theories says that the virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, and was accidentally released to the public. Other sources told CNN that US intelligence hasn't been able to corroborate the theory but is trying to discern whether someone was infected in the lab through an accident or poor handling of materials and may have then infected others.

US intelligence is reviewing sensitive intelligence collection aimed at the Chinese government, according to the intelligence source, as they pursue the theory. But some intelligence officials say it is possible the actual cause may never be known.

The lab theory has, however, been completely denied by China.

The Washington Post has reported on State Department cables from 2018 demonstrating concerns about the safety and the management of the Wuhan Institute of Virology biolab.