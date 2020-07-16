US is the biggest human rights abuser, China on Trump administration's visa sanction on Huawei employees

A day after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that the Trump administration will impose visa sanctions on some Huawei employees over human rights abuses, the Chinese foreign ministry hit back saying "US talks about human rights but is in fact the biggest human rights abuser".

"US politicians should be ashamed of themselves, Pompeo should better think of lives lost in Iraq, Libya and other countries," the Chinese foreign ministry said, adding,"we always implement our commitment, some in the US are oppressing China and bullying China such practices and not good for our mutual cooperation."

Pompeo's decision came after the Boris Johnson government in the United Kingdom decided ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei from its 5G network. Pompeo backed UK's decision hailing it as "welcome news".

On Huawei, the Chinese foreign ministry said: "US is the biggest empire of hackers in the world, they have security loopholes while we look at Huawei which provides services to 170 countries without any complaint."

"The US cliams to be the champion of democratic free values but has a strong ideological bais and oppresses Chinese companies," it said. "It's just a dirty trick," the ministry said.

