US Inauguration Day 2021 Live: Trump departs White House for the last time as president

Trump leaves WH Photograph: Twitter
Jan 20, 2021, 06.44 PM
Trump departs White House for the last time as president
Jan 20, 2021, 06.42 PM
Joe Biden will take these decisions on very first day in office
Biden plans to get straight to work on the first day of his presidency. He is slated to take 17 decisions that will reverse those taken by Donald Trump. These include revoking ban on travel to US from six Muslim-majority countries, rejoining the WHO and more.
Have a look at the major decisions Biden plans to take.
Jan 20, 2021, 06.29 PM
Trump to leave White House in next few minutes
We are expecting Donald Trump to depart the White House and head for Joint Base Andrews within the next half hour for his “sendoff ceremony”.
Jan 20, 2021, 06.06 PM
Biden will issue order to dissolve Trump's '1776 commission'
The Biden team has announced it would dismantle Trump’s 1776 commission -- a panel stood up by President Donald Trump as a rebuttal to schools applying a more accurate history curriculum around slavery in the US.
The commission had been formed as an apparent counter to The New York Times’ 1619 Project, a Pulitzer Prize-winning project aimed at teaching American students about slavery that Trump, speaking last fall, had called “toxic propaganda.”
Jan 20, 2021, 06.00 PM
Meanwhile, world leaders are welcoming US transfer of power to Biden
Political leaders across the globe are looking forward to the historic transfer of power in the United States -- where Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president after four turbulent years under Donald Trump | SEE PICS
Jan 20, 2021, 05.58 PM
Russia says better ties with US up to Biden
The Kremlin said Wednesday that any improvement in Moscow's tense relationship with Washington would depend on Joe Biden when he enters the White House.
The United States recently blamed Kremlin-backed hackers for a massive cyberattack that breached government institutions, adding to a long list of grievances plaguing ties between the former Cold War rivals.
"Russia will live as it has lived for hundreds of years: seeking good relations with the United States," the Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Whether or not Washington works towards achieving the same goal "will depend on Mr Biden and his team," Peskov added.
Jan 20, 2021, 05.32 PM
European commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks of relief
European commission president Ursula von der Leyen has spoken of her relief at the end of the Trump administration.
"The relief that many of us are feeling about the change of administration in Washington should not blind us to the fact that, although Donald Trump’s presidency may be history in just a few hours, his movement will not. More than 70 million Americans voted for him in the election. Just a few days ago, several hundred of them stormed the Capitol in Washington, the heart of American democracy.
"That is what happens when words incite action. That is what happens when hate speech and fake news spread like wildfire through digital media. They become a danger to democracy.
"Last August, several hundred right-wing extremists tried to storm the Reichstag building in Berlin. It is only thanks to the courage and vigilance of a handful of police officers that they were not successful. And we remember Jo Cox, the British Labour Member of Parliament who was murdered by a right-wing extremist in June 2016, during the torrid days leading up to the Brexit referendum. A deed which still makes us shudder today.
"We must impose democratic limits on the untrammelled and uncontrolled political power of the internet giants. We want the platforms to be transparent about how their algorithms work. We cannot accept a situation where decisions that have a wide-ranging impact on our democracy are being made by computer programs without any human supervision."
Von der Leyen went on to say that while it may have been right for Twitter to switch off Donald Trump’s account, “such serious interference with freedom of expression should be based on laws and not on company rules.”
Jan 20, 2021, 05.22 PM
Creating history -- in blazers and sneakers
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.
Harris will make history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president on Wednesday.
Emerging as a woman of conviction and dedicated towards her work, Harris makes sure her approachable personality is reflected through her attire, several US media outlets reported.
Her no-nonsense wardrobe often features sharp blazers, skinny pants, pearls and Converse sneakers.
Harris' fashion sense dates back to the days when she was a lawyer in San Francisco. She had a big collection of sharp blazers in neutral tones along with accessories like boldly patterned scarves, colourful Converse or the jangly bangles she wears alongside a Cartier watch, the report said.
Harris has always maintained a simple yet graceful look, whether it is her debut as the vice presidential candidate or her victory speech when the Democrats won the November 3 presidential election.
Daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris is giving fashion goals to women who want to look stylish yet comfortable in what they wear.
She has also featured on the cover page of Vogue's February issue in her signature style.
Jan 20, 2021, 05.10 PM
What we know so far about Biden's inaugural address today
Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president Wednesday, drawing a curtain on the most tumultuous administration of modern times and charting a new course to tackle Covid-19 and unite a splintered nation.
The magnitude of the message Biden is going to deliver on the steps of the US Capitol during his inaugural address today is almost immeasurable.
He must be steadily crafting the speech since the day after he delivered a victory address in Wilmington, Delaware, aides say. But in those passing 72 days, Biden's burden has grown even heavier, with the outgoing president's, Donald Trump, histroinics and relentless falsehoods complicating the already-challenging task of unifying a divided nation.
According to CNN, Mike Donilon, a longtime advisor to Biden who will join him in the West Wing, is overseeing the speechwriting process along with Vinay Reddy, Biden's chief speechwriter.
Jon Meacham, the historian and presidential biographer, is also helping shape the inaugural address, which will be delivered as the opening mark of perhaps the most challenging presidency since Franklin Roosevelt.
It is expected to be about 20 minutes in length -- which follows a pattern of inaugural addresses from recent presidents. Four years ago, Trump spoke for 15 minutes, while Barack Obama's speech in 2009 was about 18 minutes.
Jan 20, 2021, 04.19 PM
"I am greatly relieved that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president today and move into the White House," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said. "I know this feeling is shared by many people in Germany," he added.
Steinmeier said it was a "good day for democracy".
Jan 20, 2021, 03.52 PM
As America gears to welcome its 46th President, Joe Biden with a glittering ceremony, several stars will be part of the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday. The event will see actors, musician and even TikTok stars participated in a long day of virtual programming.
Jan 20, 2021, 03.26 PM
Europe has a friend in the White House, says European Parliament by Ursula von der Leyen.
"President Trump may be history in a few hours, but his supporters remain. More than 70 million Americans voted for Trump in the election," she said.
"A few hundred of them stormed the Capitol in Washington, the heart of American democracy, just a few days ago, Ursula von der Leyen said, adding, "And this really is what it looks like when words put into deeds, when hate speech and fake news become a real danger to democracy."
Jan 20, 2021, 02.45 PM
Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were among the beneficiaries of Donald Trump's wave of pardons in his last day in office on Wednesday.
Five-time Grammy Award winner Lil Wayne, whose legal name is Dwayne Carter Jr., appeared to support Trump on the campaign trail ahead of Trump's reelection bid when Carter said he backed Trump's criminal justice reform program and economic plan for African Americans.
Carter, whose 2016 single "No Problem" won the Best Rap Performance Grammy, pleaded guilty last month to illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun when his chartered jet landed in Miami in December 2019. He faced a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Black, 23, who was born Bill Kahan Kapri, is in federal prison for making a false statement to buy a firearm, and released the album "Bill Israel" from behind bars.
Black had pleaded guilty in August 2019, and three months later was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison. He was seeking compassionate release and his commutation was supported by religious leaders, other rappers and athletes.
Jan 20, 2021, 02.00 PM
As US President departs from the White House, Iran President Hassan Rouhani said "a tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign".
"Someone for whom all of his four years bore no fruit other than injustice and corruption and causing problems for his own people and the world."
During his presidency, Trump led a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, pulling Washington out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018 and reimposing punishing sanctions.
Jan 20, 2021, 01.48 PM
Trump said he had given a full pardon to a former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski sentenced for stealing a trade secret on self-driving cars months before he briefly headed Uber Technologies Inc's rival unit.
Anthony Levandowski, 40, was sentenced in August to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in March. He was not in custody but a judge had said he could enter custody once the COVID-19 pandemic subsided.
The White House said Levandowski had "paid a significant price for his actions and plans to devote his talents to advance the public good."
Jan 20, 2021, 01.24 PM
At 78, Joe Biden to become the oldest US president to take oath
Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1942 and moved to Delaware as a child.
At age 29, Biden became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate.
Jan 20, 2021, 12.45 PM
Biden to declassify report on assassination of Jamal Khashoggi
Trump had refrained from taking harsh measures against Saudi Arabia after reports emerged Khashoggi's body was dismembered in the Kingdom's Istanbul consulate in 2018.
Jan 20, 2021, 12.44 PM
Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige speak out against police brutality in powerful video
The video highlights individuals including Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Botham Jean, and others who have died at the hands of the police.
Jan 20, 2021, 12.03 PM
Melania Trump’s legacy: Missteps, mystery and, in the end, absence
Described by White House officials as in a state of shock after the election, Melania Trump joined with her husband in insisting that he had actually won.
Jan 20, 2021, 11.35 AM
Trump pardons ex-aide Bannon but not himself or family: Report
White House officials had argued to Trump that he should not pardon himself or his family because it might look like they are guilty of crimes, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.52 AM
Country singer Garth Brooks jokes at being the 'only Republican' performing at Joe Biden's inauguration
On a zoom call announcing the news, Brooks told reporters that he found the recent violence that broke out at the US Capitol on January 6 to be "disturbing and sad."
Interestingly, Brooks had also performed at Barack Obama’s 2008 swearing-in ceremony.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.48 AM
Biden's cabinet pick Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, "President Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China," but added, "I disagree very much with the way he went about it in a number of areas."
In a farewell address Tuesday, the outgoing president defended his record, saying he had brought unprecedented international pressure on Washington's communist rival.
"We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before," Trump said, according to excerpts released by the White House.
But he in fact consistently acted unilaterally, while both retreating from and crippling the World Trade Organization, which enforces global commerce rules.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.36 AM
Tonight, in Washington, D.C. and across the nation, we came together to honor the over 400,000 Americans we’ve lost to COVID-19. The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but now it’s time we begin to heal and overcome — together. pic.twitter.com/DuWhN1xjNO— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021
Biden tweets as Washington prepares to welcome the new president.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.23 AM
In Pics: Trump spends last working day at White House
US President Donald Trump bestowed a rare award on King Hamad of Bahrain on Tuesday, acknowledging the Gulf state's normalisation of ties with Israel on his last full day in office.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.22 AM
Joe Biden gives tearful goodbye to Delaware while honouring late son Beau
Tears rolled down Biden's cheeks at a farewell ceremony in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, where he paid tribute to his late son Beau, a rising politician who died of brain cancer in 2015 aged 46.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.18 AM
12 US National Guard troops pulled from inauguration after far-right probe
Two of the 12 were removed from duty for making "inappropriate comments or texts," said National Guard Commander General Daniel Hokanson.
The actions against the 12 came amid concerns that the far-right extremists who took a part in the assault on the US Capitol on January 6 have associates or sympathisers in the US military.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.18 AM
In farewell address, Trump touts new beginning for 'Make America Great Again'
Trump touted his administration's accomplishments stating that his main focus was on the federal vaccine program and his handling of the pandemic.
"When our nation was hit with the terrible pandemic, we produced not one, but two vaccines with record-breaking speed, and more will quickly follow. They said it couldn't be done but we did it. They call it a "medical miracle," and that's what they're calling it right now: a "medical miracle," Trump said.