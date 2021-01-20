US Inauguration Day 2021 Live: Trump departs White House for the last time as president

European commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks of relief

European commission president Ursula von der Leyen has spoken of her relief at the end of the Trump administration.

"The relief that many of us are feeling about the change of administration in Washington should not blind us to the fact that, although Donald Trump’s presidency may be history in just a few hours, his movement will not. More than 70 million Americans voted for him in the election. Just a few days ago, several hundred of them stormed the Capitol in Washington, the heart of American democracy.

"That is what happens when words incite action. That is what happens when hate speech and fake news spread like wildfire through digital media. They become a danger to democracy.

"Last August, several hundred right-wing extremists tried to storm the Reichstag building in Berlin. It is only thanks to the courage and vigilance of a handful of police officers that they were not successful. And we remember Jo Cox, the British Labour Member of Parliament who was murdered by a right-wing extremist in June 2016, during the torrid days leading up to the Brexit referendum. A deed which still makes us shudder today.

"We must impose democratic limits on the untrammelled and uncontrolled political power of the internet giants. We want the platforms to be transparent about how their algorithms work. We cannot accept a situation where decisions that have a wide-ranging impact on our democracy are being made by computer programs without any human supervision."

Von der Leyen went on to say that while it may have been right for Twitter to switch off Donald Trump’s account, “such serious interference with freedom of expression should be based on laws and not on company rules.”

