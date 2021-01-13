US House of Representatives opens Donald Trump's impeachment session

The House of Representatives is on track to impeach President Trump for the second time in 13 months — which would make him as the only president to receive the rebuke twice.

The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives opened debate on second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters' attack of the Capitol that left five dead.



The impeachment resolution on the House floor includes one article, citing "incitement of insurrection," is being debated on the House floor.

Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 3:00 pm marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump.

The extraordinary procedure against the US President came days after the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, an unprecedented attack on American democracy that stunned many world leaders and US allies.

(With inputs from agencies)