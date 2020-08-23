US House approves bill to send $25 billion to Postal Service and ban changes

The US House has approved a legislation to allocate $25 billion to the United States Postal Service and halt operational changes that have slowed mail service around the country.

The Saturday bill was passed 257-150, largely along party lines, with Democrats supporting it -- defying President Donald Trump, who actively urged Republicans to oppose it. On the eve of the vote, the White House threatened to veto the bill.

The Republican-held Senate is unlikely to vote on it -- and hence, the matter won't reach Trump's desk.

The fight over the postal service is unfolding as Democrats and the Trump administration have not yet come together to successfully negotiate a new stimulus bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had predicted bipartisan support for the USPS legislation ahead of the vote Saturday.

Democratic leaders introduced the measure after the Trump administration made policy changes at the USPS. Those moves included cutting overtime for employees, limiting post office hours, and removing some high-volume mail sorting machines from USPS facilities.

Democrats argue the policies were intended to impede mail-in voting ahead of the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, an ally and donor of President Donald Trump, has denied the claims, saying the changes were intended to increase efficiency and save money.

Ahead of the vote, the House Oversight Committee on Saturday released new internal USPS documents that show postal service declines and delays since the beginning of July.

DeJoy said earlier this week that he would halt the changes until after the November election. Congressional Democrats were unsatisfied with the announcement. Pelosi said in a letter to members on Thursday that DeJoy's decision is "wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked."

In a Senate hearing on Friday, DeJoy said the Postal Service is able to handle election mail.