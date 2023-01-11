US FAA system outage Live updates: FAA says normal operations resuming

According to CNN, US-bound flights were able to dpeart from Amsterdam and Paris despite FAA system.

A Schiphol Airport spokesperson told CNN that “a workaround had been issued” and therefore flights were still departing from Amsterdam.

No flights have been canceled from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, but delays are expected, according to the airport's press office. Frankfurt Airport also told CNN it had not been impacted.

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson told CNN that they were “not aware of cancelled flights and that flights to the US had left recently,” but were sending updated statement soon.