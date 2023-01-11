US FAA system outage Live updates: FAA says normal operations resuming
Flight operations across the United States were grounded on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)— which alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes—experienced a major computer outage.
In an advisory issued in the morning, FAA said that it's NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system "failed". It has not given a timeline as to when it would be back.
By 8 am (local time), more than 2,500 flights got delayed into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, exceeding the number of all delayed flights on the previous day. More than 150 have been cancelled. It is believed that the numbers are likely to grow. Most delays are concentrated around the East Cost.
The White House denied it as a case of a cyberattack, but President Joe Biden directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.
The FAA said it has lifted a ground stop that brought flights to a virtual standstill.
Earlier on Wednesday morning, a system outage had caused massive disruptions at airports across the US.
Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023
We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem
The latest numbers from flight-tracking site FlightAware show more than 4,000 delays and nearly 700 flight cancellations across the US.
Update 4: The FAA is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage. Departures are resuming at @EWRairport and @ATLairport due to air traffic congestion in those areas. We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023
More than 3,700 flights within, to and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the online flight tracker FlightAware. Nearly 560 flights were listed as canceled.
According to CNN, US-bound flights were able to dpeart from Amsterdam and Paris despite FAA system.
A Schiphol Airport spokesperson told CNN that “a workaround had been issued” and therefore flights were still departing from Amsterdam.
No flights have been canceled from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, but delays are expected, according to the airport's press office. Frankfurt Airport also told CNN it had not been impacted.
A Heathrow Airport spokesperson told CNN that they were “not aware of cancelled flights and that flights to the US had left recently,” but were sending updated statement soon.
The Federal Aviation Administration just announced it is ordering all domestic departures to hold until 9 a.m. (local time) "to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."
"The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage," according to an FAA statement.
"The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," it said.
The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023
Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.
We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.
Shares of US carriers fell in Wednesday's premarket trading. Southwest Airlines was down 2.4%, while Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines and American Airlines were down about 1%.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.
"We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now," the FAA said. "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."
“I just spoke to Buttigieg. They don’t know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him about 10 minutes. I told him to report directly to me when they find out. Air traffic can still land safely, just not take off right now. We don’t know what the cause of it is,” said President Joe Biden
The White House said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, but President Joe Biden directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.
President Joe Biden addressed the FAA issue Wednesday before leaving the White House. He said he had just been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who told him they still had not identified what went wrong.
At 8 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 2,500 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, exceeding the number of all delayed flights on the previous day. More than 150 have been cancelled.