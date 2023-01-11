ugc_banner
US FAA system outage Live updates: FAA says normal operations resuming

WION Web Team
Washington Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

More than 2,500 flights across United States were grounded after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)— which alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes—experienced a major computer outage. Joe Biden said they have begun a probe to find out the cause of the disruption.

Flight operations across the United States were grounded on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)— which alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes—experienced a major computer outage.

In an advisory issued in the morning, FAA said that it's NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system "failed". It has not given a timeline as to when it would be back.

By 8 am (local time), more than 2,500 flights got delayed into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, exceeding the number of all delayed flights on the previous day. More than 150 have been cancelled. It is believed that the numbers are likely to grow. Most delays are concentrated around the East Cost.

The White House denied it as a case of a cyberattack, but President Joe Biden directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

11 Jan 2023, 7:35 PM (IST)
FAA says normal operations resuming, lifts ground stop

The FAA said it has lifted a ground stop that brought flights to a virtual standstill.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a system outage had caused massive disruptions at airports across the US.

11 Jan 2023, 7:35 PM (IST)
Now over 4,000 flights grounded

The latest numbers from flight-tracking site FlightAware show more than 4,000 delays and nearly 700 flight cancellations across the US.

11 Jan 2023, 7:17 PM (IST)
FAA says some flights resuming at two busy airports
11 Jan 2023, 7:01 PM (IST)
More than 3,700 flights delayed

More than 3,700 flights within, to and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the online flight tracker FlightAware. Nearly 560 flights were listed as canceled.

11 Jan 2023, 6:54 PM (IST)
Flights still from Europe’s main airports to US

According to CNN, US-bound flights were able to dpeart from Amsterdam and Paris despite FAA system.

A Schiphol Airport spokesperson told CNN that “a workaround had been issued” and therefore flights were still departing from Amsterdam. 

No flights have been canceled from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, but delays are expected, according to the airport's press office. Frankfurt Airport also told CNN it had not been impacted. 

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson told CNN that they were “not aware of cancelled flights and that flights to the US had left recently,” but were sending updated statement soon. 

11 Jan 2023, 6:53 PM (IST)
FAA says stopping all US departures until 9 a.m. ET

The Federal Aviation Administration just announced it is ordering all domestic departures to hold until 9 a.m. (local time) "to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

"The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage," according to an FAA statement.

"The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," it said.
11 Jan 2023, 6:51 PM (IST)
FAA gives update on system disruption
11 Jan 2023, 6:44 PM (IST)
Shares of US carriers fall

Shares of US carriers fell in Wednesday's premarket trading. Southwest Airlines was down 2.4%, while Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines and American Airlines were down about 1%.

11 Jan 2023, 6:43 PM (IST)
FAA says it is working to restore the system

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

11 Jan 2023, 6:42 PM (IST)
Joe Biden comments on the flight disruption
“I just spoke to Buttigieg. They don’t know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him about 10 minutes. I told him to report directly to me when they find out. Air traffic can still land safely, just not take off right now. We don’t know what the cause of it is,” said President Joe Biden
11 Jan 2023, 6:42 PM (IST)
White House denies it is a cyberattack

The White House said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, but President Joe Biden directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

President Joe Biden addressed the FAA issue Wednesday before leaving the White House. He said he had just been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who told him they still had not identified what went wrong.

11 Jan 2023, 6:41 PM (IST)
More than 2,500 flights grounded

At 8 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 2,500 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, exceeding the number of all delayed flights on the previous day. More than 150 have been cancelled.