US elections TV debate: Trump, Biden on virus, racism, North Korea & Russia - as it happened

Oct 23, 2020, 08.17 AM
"We are energy independent for the first time. I know more about wind than you do. It's expensive and kills the birds," says Trump.
"They(Democrats) want to knock down buildings and build new buildings with little, tiny countries," says Trump.
"I hope we chose hope over fear. What is on the ballot here is the character of the people," Biden declares.
"I don't know where he comes from, he thinks wind causes cancer, windmills," says Biden.
"We're going to choose science over fiction," says replies Biden on what he'd say in his inauguration speech to Americans who didn't vote for him.
Biden accused Trump of having a Chinese bank account and paying taxes to China.
"I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever," Biden told Trump.
"Son did nothing inappropriate in Ukraine," Biden said as he pushed back Trump.
"Trump lied to the American people about coronavirus while his people warned Wall Street," Biden said.
Trump defended talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as Biden alluded to Hitler.
Oct 23, 2020, 08.04 AM
On Carbon emission and Paris accord
"We have the best carbon emission numbers we've had in 35 years under this administration," says Trump, adding,"we have the best carbon emission numbers we've had in 35 years under this administration, look at how filthy are Russia, China and India," says Trump.
"We pulled out of the accord because it would closed down thousands of our companies and cost us millions of jobs," says Trump.
"It's so unfair, China doesn't kick in until 2030 and Russia goes by a low standard. We have done an incredible job with the environment," says Trump.
Biden: "Four more years of these years eliminating all the regulations put in by US to limit the emissions and will put us in a position of real trouble."
Oct 23, 2020, 07.50 AM
"I never had to tell my daughter if she’s pulled over to put both hands on top of the wheel and don’t reach for the glove box because they may shoot you... the fact of the matter is there is institutional racism in America," says Biden
"You know my character and you know his character. I am anxious to run this race," says Biden
"He is a corrupt politician," Trump attacks Biden
"Don't give me this stuff about how you're an innocent baby. You're a corrupt politician," Trump's assault on Biden
"I am the least racist person in this room," Trump declares
Oct 23, 2020, 07.43 AM
Moderator: Do you understand why black parent's give their children "the talk?"
Trump: Nobody's done more for black Americans than Donald Trump
Oct 23, 2020, 07.41 AM
On immigration and Trump's plans on uniting the kids
"Yes, we are going to unite them," says Trump.
"We now have as strong of a border as we've ever had," declares Trump.
"People were ripped from their arms and separated and those children have nowhere to go and it's criminal," Biden attacks Trump.
Oct 23, 2020, 07.35 AM
"People deserves to have affordable healthcare...period. The Bidencare is going to have lower premiums and buy better and cheaper plans. Lower your premiums and prevent unexpected bills. He hasn't done a thing for anyone on healthcare," Biden says on the healthcare plan.
"Social security will be bankrupt in 2023, and this is a guy who wants to lecture me on Social security and medicaid, come on, if this guy is elected, the stock market will crash," says Trump
"Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to approve anything," says Trump on the House Speaker, adding, "Nancy Pelosi does not want to approve stimulus for political benefits."
Oct 23, 2020, 07.24 AM
On Healthcare:
"There is no way you can protect preexisting conditions. He's been talking about it for a long time. There is no such plan. The fact is that he's already cost American people due to the COVID-19 and 10 million have lost their insurance. He wants to take healthcare from more 22 million people," says Biden
"Obamacare with a public option & automatic enrollment if you are in a state that didn't expand Medicaid/prescription drug negotiation/etc. I support private insurance," says Biden
Oct 23, 2020, 07.21 AM
"I don't understand why this president is afraid to take on Putin when he's actually paying bounties to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan," asks Biden
"I am not a typical politician, that is why I got elected, asserts Trump
"China is paying," says Trump when the moderator asks what are you doing to make China pay.
"China is paying $22 billion and I gave the money to our farmers. I charge them 25 per cent on dumped steel and now we have a steel industry."
"When I met with Obama, he said our biggest problem is North Korea. He indicated that we will have a war with North Korea. We have a different kind of relationship with the guy and there is no war. He is not going to do that," says Trump
Oct 23, 2020, 07.12 AM
On Iran and Russia:
"You are getting a lot of money from Russia. You owe an explanation to the American people, you have to clean it up, Trump attacks Biden on Russia
"I haven't taken a single penny from any foreign country," Biden defends against Trump's allegations
"Joe got three and a half million dollars from Russia," says Trump
"Russia does not want me to be elected," says Biden
"Nobody is tougher on Russia than me," says Trump
Oct 23, 2020, 07.04 AM
"If you go and look at what happened to New York, it's a ghost town... take a look at New York and what happened to my beautiful city. It's dying," says Trump
Oct 23, 2020, 06.59 AM
"Putting up plexiglass is not the answer," Trump says, adding "everyone is leaving New York."
"I did get along with well with Anthony Fauci but he said don't wear a mask and now he wants you to wear the mask," says Trump
Oct 23, 2020, 06.50 AM
99.9 per cent of young people recover from the virus, says Trump
"I take full responsibility," Trump says on the pandemic, immediately adding "it's not my fault it came here, it's China's fault."
"We are not living with it. We are dying with it and he is not taking responsibility," says Biden.
I take full responsibility but this came from China, says Trump
Oct 23, 2020, 06.46 AM
"We can't lock ourselves in the basement like Joe does," says Trump
"This is the same fellow who told you it was going to end by Easter," retorts Biden . "He has no clear plan and there's no prospect a COVID-19 vaccine will be available widely before the middle of next year," says Biden
Oct 23, 2020, 06.44 AM
"We have our generals lined up" to distribute the vaccine, says Trump, adding,"I don't think we're going to have a dark winter at all, we're opening up the country."
Oct 23, 2020, 06.41 AM
I will encourage everyone to wear masks, Biden replies
Oct 23, 2020, 06.38 AM
Vaccine is ready and it is coming, says Trump as the TV debate with Joe Biden kicks-off
Oct 23, 2020, 06.37 AM
The first question posed to Donald Trump on the fight against coronavirus
Oct 23, 2020, 06.36 AM
Moderator Kristen Welker introduces Trump and Biden as they get ready to take on each other in the debate.
Oct 23, 2020, 06.30 AM
NBC's moderator Kristen Welker will be holding fort as Trump and Biden duel with each other in the final debate ahead of the US elections on November 3
Oct 23, 2020, 06.27 AM
Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has arrived at the venue for his debate with President Trump
Oct 23, 2020, 06.18 AM
The stakes are high as Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, meet face-to-face for the last time before Election Day on November 3.
Trying to hold on to his sizeable lead in the polls, Biden was expected to want to keep the debate focused on the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed 222,000 Americans against a backdrop of Trump's erratic leadership.
Oct 23, 2020, 06.07 AM
US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden hold their final debate Thursday in a primetime television clash where even a plexiglass barrier and the moderator's mute button are unlikely to dampen sparks as the two men go at each other with only 12 days until the election.