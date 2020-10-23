US elections TV debate: Trump, Biden on virus, racism, North Korea & Russia - as it happened

"We are energy independent for the first time. I know more about wind than you do. It's expensive and kills the birds," says Trump.

"They(Democrats) want to knock down buildings and build new buildings with little, tiny countries," says Trump.

"I hope we chose hope over fear. What is on the ballot here is the character of the people," Biden declares.

"I don't know where he comes from, he thinks wind causes cancer, windmills," says Biden.

"We're going to choose science over fiction," says replies Biden on what he'd say in his inauguration speech to Americans who didn't vote for him.

Biden accused Trump of having a Chinese bank account and paying taxes to China.

"I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever," Biden told Trump.

"Son did nothing inappropriate in Ukraine," Biden said as he pushed back Trump.

"Trump lied to the American people about coronavirus while his people warned Wall Street," Biden said.

Trump defended talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as Biden alluded to Hitler.