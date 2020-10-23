US elections TV debate Live - I take full responsibility but virus came from China, says Trump

US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden exchange arguments during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. Photograph: Reuters
Oct 23, 2020, 06.59 AM
"Putting up plexiglass is not the answer," Trump says, adding "everyone is leaving New York."
"I did get along with well with Anthony Fauci but he said don't wear a mask and now he wants you to wear the mask," says Trump
Oct 23, 2020, 06.50 AM
99.9 per cent of young people recover from the virus, says Trump
"I take full responsibility," Trump says on the pandemic, immediately adding "it's not my fault it came here, it's China's fault."
"We are not living with it. We are dying with it and he is not taking responsibility," says Biden.
I take full responsibility but this came from China, says Trump
Oct 23, 2020, 06.46 AM
"We can't lock ourselves in the basement like Joe does," says Trump
"This is the same fellow who told you it was going to end by Easter," retorts Biden . "He has no clear plan and there's no prospect a COVID-19 vaccine will be available widely before the middle of next year," says Biden
Oct 23, 2020, 06.44 AM
"We have our generals lined up" to distribute the vaccine, says Trump, adding,"I don't think we're going to have a dark winter at all, we're opening up the country."
Oct 23, 2020, 06.41 AM
I will encourage everyone to wear masks, Biden replies
Oct 23, 2020, 06.38 AM
Vaccine is ready and it is coming, says Trump as the TV debate with Joe Biden kicks-off
Oct 23, 2020, 06.37 AM
The first question posed to Donald Trump on the fight against coronavirus
Oct 23, 2020, 06.36 AM
Moderator Kristen Welker introduces Trump and Biden as they get ready to take on each other in the debate.
Oct 23, 2020, 06.30 AM
NBC's moderator Kristen Welker will be holding fort as Trump and Biden duel with each other in the final debate ahead of the US elections on November 3
Oct 23, 2020, 06.27 AM
Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has arrived at the venue for his debate with President Trump
Oct 23, 2020, 06.18 AM
The stakes are high as Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, meet face-to-face for the last time before Election Day on November 3.
Trying to hold on to his sizeable lead in the polls, Biden was expected to want to keep the debate focused on the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed 222,000 Americans against a backdrop of Trump's erratic leadership.
Oct 23, 2020, 06.07 AM
US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden hold their final debate Thursday in a primetime television clash where even a plexiglass barrier and the moderator's mute button are unlikely to dampen sparks as the two men go at each other with only 12 days until the election.