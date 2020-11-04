US Elections 2020: We have a choice in front of us, we need to deal with racial disparity, Kamala Harris to US voters

As voters line up to vote during US elections, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's vice president pick Kamala Harris said "it is going to be a tight race, let's elect Joe Biden". | US election 2020 LIVE: We will have a tremendous victory, says Trump as US votes

Watch:

"We have a choice in front of us and power in our hands. We need to deal with racial disparity," Kamala Harris said.

"Lets talk about the opportunity we have. We are in the middle of the pandemic. We have in our hands an option to elect Joe Biden who understands the dignity of life and love," the Democratic vice-presidential hopeful declared.

Meanwhile, Jill Biden campaigning for her husband Joe Biden said that "Florida is a very important state. We're hoping to win it."

Pitching for her husband, Jill Biden told voters that "character's on the ballot and Joe and Donald Trump could not be more opposite."

"If you're tired of it all then you must vote for my husband Joe Biden," she said.

"I think it's over, what a hundred million people have voted? So I think people want to make their voices heard, they want to make their votes count. And I think it's terrific."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump speaking in Virginia pitched for a "winner" to be declared on November 3.

"You have to have a date, and the date happens to be November 3, this is a dangerous decision for the country," Trump said.