US election results 2020 LIVE: At least three injured in stabbing incident in Washington as Trump and Biden locked in poll battle

US elections 2020 Photograph: AFP
Nov 05, 2020, 11.51 AM
US news networks - CNN and NBC News had projected a win for Biden taking his total electoral college votes to 264 which is now six short of the magic number of 270 needed to declare victory.
Read full story |. Biden set to win Michigan battleground state: Exit poll
Nov 05, 2020, 11.14 AM
The Washington DC police department received a call for help around 2:26 am about a stabbing incident in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest that left two men and one woman injured with non-life threatening injuries.
Read Full Story: At least three injured in stabbing incident in Washington on election results night