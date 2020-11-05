US election results 2020 LIVE: At least three injured in stabbing incident in Washington as Trump and Biden locked in poll battle

WION Web Team New Delhi Nov 05, 2020, 11.08 AM (IST)

US elections 2020 Photograph: AFP

Nov 05, 2020, 11.51 AM

US news networks - CNN and NBC News had projected a win for Biden taking his total electoral college votes to 264 which is now six short of the magic number of 270 needed to declare victory. 

Nov 05, 2020, 11.14 AM

The Washington DC police department received a call for help around 2:26 am about a stabbing incident in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest that left two men and one woman injured with non-life threatening injuries.

