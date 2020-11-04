US Election Result 2020: Key battleground tracker - Trump leads Biden in Florida, Georgia

The key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Florida and Georgia will finally answer the question on whether President Trump wins a second term or Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden makes it to the White House. | Live Updates- Trump and Biden pick up several states as polls begin to close

Both contenders need to win the major figure of 270 electoral votes to win the US Elections 2020.

The key states also include North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, Arizona, Texas, Wisconsin.

According to reports, President Donald Trump is narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida.

According to CBS projection, Trump and Biden are neck-and-neck in North Carolina. In Ohio, Trump has the edge over Biden.

In Pennsylvania, Trump is leading with 53 per cent votes and Biden is behind with 45 per cent votes.

In Georgia which is a major battleground state, Trump again leads Biden leading with 55 per cent votes against 43 per cent by the Democratic presidential hopeful. In Arizona, however, Biden is ahead with 53 per cent votes with Trump getting 45 per cent votes so far.