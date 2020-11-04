US Election Result 2020: Key battleground tracker - Trump leads Biden in Florida

The key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Florida and Georgia will finally answer the question on whether President Trump wins a second term or Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden makes it to the White House. | Live Updates- Trump and Biden pick up several states as polls begin to close

Both contenders need to win the major figure of 270 electoral votes to win the US Elections 2020.

The key states also include North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, Arizona, Texas, Wisconsin.

Also Read | Trump set to win in Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee: Exit Poll

According to reports, President Donald Trump is narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida.

Polls have closed in Georgia, except for Spalding County. In North Carolina polls have closed as well except 10 precincts where the state board of elections extended voting until 8:15 pm EST.