US election 2020 result LIVE updates: Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia

Donald Trump Jr questions the electoral process

He says, "I wonder why I wonder why.

"Just like we've seen throughout the country where the Democrat big push for absentee ballots was to make sure. That the signature on that ballot does not have to match the signature on the record of that motor.

"Obviously obviously and so when we see that We assume what we've all known for so many years, but I think the number one thing that Donald Trump can do in this election is fight each and every one of these battles to the death.

"And every one of them unless they're actually cheating

"You know, those ballots are going to magically show up just like they did right you saw that line on the curve up north in a 100 percent of votes. We went to sleep. I woke up two hours later after not sleeping for 3 days with this amazing a hundred thirty thousand about that one of them for Donald Trump. No one no one believes that this is real and for us to have faith in the Republic. We need transparency in the process. And so what I can promise you this is Everyone knows it. Donald Trump is a fighter each and every one of these Georgia.

"And not just in Georgia, but it all over the place. But primarily a Democrat cities with Democrat control Democrat judges. This cannot be a one-sided system this cannot be democracy only when we win that doesn't work that way. We've been seeing it for far too long and I think like many things Donald Trump is going to be the guy to open the door to get the transparency that America want and then America. So thank you very much for being here. I look forward to being in the battle. It's going to be a long and fun one. Thank you guys."