US election result 2020 LIVE updates: US media projects Biden at 117 electoral votes, Trump at 80

Nov 4 | 08:03 am -- Biden wins in Colorado and Columbia: US networks

Nov 4 | 08:01 am -- Voters under 30 years old across the Midwest are swinging toward Joe Biden, according to preliminary exit polling.

Nov 4 | 07:52 am -- Let's narrow down the leads. The US media has projected Biden at 117 electoral votes, and Trump at 80.

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.

TRUMP (80)

Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Indiana (11)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

North Dakota (3)

Oklahoma (7)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

West Virginia (5)

Wyoming (3)

BIDEN (117)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Illinois (20)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New Jersey (14)

New York (29)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Nov 4 | 07:49 am -- Based on CNN's current projections, Biden has 73 electoral college votes, and Trump has 48 electoral college votes.

Nov 4 | 07:46 am -- The lead in US election result 2020 so far

Joe Biden: Democratic candidate

New York

New Jersey

North Carolina

Ohio

New Hampshire

Pennsylvania

Texas

Donald Trump:

Florida

Michigan

Georgia

Virginia

Nov 4 | 07:43 am -- Joe Biden will win New Jersey, CNN projects.

Nov 4 | 07:42 am -- Trump wins North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana: US media

Nov 4 | 07:40 am -- HUGE! Joe Biden looks all set to win New York. The US networks have projected his victory.

Nov 4 | 07:36 am -- The latest report from US election 2020 says polls have now closed in more than a dozen states, including the key swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Nov 4 | 07:15 am -- Trump takes Alabama and Mississippi: US media

Nov 4 | 07:12 am -- Biden wins in Illinois, Rhode Island: US media

Nov 4 | 07:07 am -- Donald Trump has won Arkansas, the US media reports.

Nov 4 | 07:06 am -- US media has projected Joe Biden winning in Connecticut.

Nov 4 | 06:51 am -- It's turning out to be a close contest, as per the US media.

Donald Trump has won the states of Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.

Joe Biden has won seven states, including his home state of Delaware. The Democratic nominee won Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut.

Nov 4 | 06:45 am -- President Trump tweeted minutes earlier as the first six states closed their polling saying the Republicans were "looking really good all over the country".

Nov 4 | 05:38 am -- Polls have closed in six US states, including key battleground state of Georgia.

Nov 4 | 05:29 am -- According to reports, absentee and mail-in ballots are being processed in one Pennsylvania county at a gym in a local university.

Nov 4 | 05:23 am -- A buoyant Trump said Republicans were "looking really good" as US election voting reached its peak.

Nov 4 | 05:16 am -- Over 100 million voters have already exercised their franchise. According to US Elections Project, 101,167,740 people in the United States have voted already with 35,923,053 in-person votes and 65,244,687 mail-in ballots.

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: In California over 12 million votes have cast their ballot with over 9 million in Texas who have exercised their democratic right even as President Trump and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden meet with last-minute voters.