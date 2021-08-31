US animals rights group slams government for leaving military dogs in Kabul; Twitter enraged

WION Web Team
Washington Published: Aug 31, 2021, 02:19 PM(IST)

American Military dogs left behind in Kabul(Photo courtesy: @Gcracker3321) Photograph:( Twitter )

India had earlier transported three sniffer dogs along with 150 Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel from Afghanistan.

As American troops left Afghanistan at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, an animals rights group "American Humane" slammed the US government's move to leave military contract working dogs in Kabul.

"American Humane stands ready to not only help transport these contract K-9 soldiers to US soil but also to provide for their lifetime medical care," the US-based right's group said in a statement.

Watch: How US 'demilitarised' Humvees, C-RAM systems and aircraft at Kabul airport

The US move was widely criticised on social media as the K-9 soldiers were left behind even as some users called for help.  

"American Humane" said, "These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned."

US ally Britain had declared earlier that that British owner of an animal shelter in Afghanistan will be allowed to evacuate around 200 cats and dogs on a charter plane from Kabul

British defence secretary Ben Wallace had said it would be wrong to "prioritise pets over people" as thousands waited outside Kabul airport last week to fly out of Afghanistan.

Also Read: India evacuates three sniffer dogs, 150 ITBP personnel from embassy in Kabul

India had earlier transported three sniffer dogs along with 150 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Afghanistan. The dogs had landed safely at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad.

The Taliban entered Kabul airport soon after the last US flight left the country and witnessed the wreckage of US military equipment left behind as US service members destroyed aircraft, humvees including C-Ram defence systems.

(With inputs from Agencies)

