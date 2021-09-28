US Air Force, DARPA, Raytheon successfully tested hypersonic missile last week

In partnership with Raytheon Technologies, the United States successfully carried out a hypersonic weapons test last week.

It marked the first successful test of the class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said. The test has also showed that US may be conducting more such operations in the future.

In a statement on Monday, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) revealed that it tested its Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept last week in association with the US Air Force and Raytheon.

According to its website, DARPA has been exploring technology involving hypersonic speeds, which can be five times faster than the speed of sound as it offers “the potential for military operations from longer ranges with shorter response times and enhanced effectiveness compared to current military systems.”

The missile built by Raytheon was released by a Northrop Grumman scramjet. The goals of the mission were release sequence, vehicle integration, separation from the launch craft, booster ignition and cruise. All of the objectives of the mission were met successfully.

Andrew "Tippy" Knoedler, HAWC programme manager, DARPA's Tactical Technology Office, said, "The HAWC free-flight test was a successful demonstration of the capabilities that will make hypersonic cruise missiles a highly effective tool for our warfighters.”

Colin Whelan, vice president, advanced technology, Raytheon Missiles and Defense, said, "This is a history-making moment, and this success paves the way for an affordable, long-range hypersonic system in the near term to strengthen national security."

