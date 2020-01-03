Unmanned drones in rural Colorado leave residents 'nervous and anxious'

Several unmanned drones flying over the skies of rural Colorado have left the residents in the locality “very nervous and anxious” for weeks.

At least 17 such drones have been spotted looming above north-east Colorado and south-west Nebraska, according to reports.

In the week before Christmas, the unmarked drones appeared over Phillips county every night at 7 pm, the report added.

According to local law enforcement, the drones fly in harmony across the evening sky.

“They’ve been doing a grid search, a grid pattern,” the Phillips county sheriff, Thomas Elliott, told the Denver Post. “They fly one square and then they fly another square.”

On other occasions, the drones have split up. The Denver Post reported that one evening in late December eight of the drones were spotted flying in a straight line in Yuma county, which neighbours Phillips county.

“At the same time, a single drone hovered about 25 miles away over the town of Paoli – it didn’t move all night, [it] just hovered over the town,” according to the Post.