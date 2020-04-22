United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rises 759 to 18,100

With 759 deaths on Wednesday, the death toll in novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom touched 18,100, new health ministry figures showed on Wednesday, up 759 from the previous day's toll.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier said that Britain was "at the peak" of its outbreak of COVID-19, one of the worst in the world.

Tuesday's toll does not include care homes or deaths in the community which was 17,337, that would suggest a daily increase of 763. But officials said the historic data has been revised.

(With inputs from AFP)