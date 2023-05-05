Ukraine war Live | Wagner mercenary group chief announces withdrawal from Bakhmut, Clinton says he foreshadowed Russian invasion

While attending the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers' meet in India's Goa state on Friday , Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that Wednesday’s purported drone attack on the Kremlin was a “hostile act” and that his government would respond with “concrete actions.”

“It was clearly a hostile act. We will not respond by talking about whether it was an incident or not, but we will respond with concrete actions. We have a lot of patience,” Lavrov said at a press conference in India.

On Wednesday, the Russian government claimed that two drones had attempted to strike the Kremlin.