Ukraine war Live | Wagner mercenary group chief announces withdrawal from Bakhmut, Clinton says he foreshadowed Russian invasion
Story highlights
Russian mercenary Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has announced that his forces would abandon their positions in the embattled city of Bakhmut, the site of the Ukraine war’s longest and bloodiest battle, on May 10 due to a lack of ammunition. He lambasted Russian defence officials in a video where he stood surrounded by the dead bodies of Russian troops, blaming the officials for the deaths of the men. It is yet to be seen whether Wagner will stick to its stated plan.
Meanwhile, former US president Bill Clinton claimed that he foreshadowed the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2011. Citing his discussion with Putin in Switzerland at that time, he said that Putin rejected a US-brokered deal agreed by his predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, to respect Ukraine’s territory in exchange for Kyiv relinquishing its Soviet-era nuclear arsenal. “Vladimir Putin told me in 2011 — three years before he took Crimea — that he did not agree with the agreement I made with Boris Yeltsin,” the former US president recalled. “He said . . . ‘I don’t agree with it. And I do not support it. And I am not bound by it.’ And I knew from that day forward it was just a matter of time.”
While attending the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers' meet in India's Goa state on Friday , Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that Wednesday’s purported drone attack on the Kremlin was a “hostile act” and that his government would respond with “concrete actions.”
“It was clearly a hostile act. We will not respond by talking about whether it was an incident or not, but we will respond with concrete actions. We have a lot of patience,” Lavrov said at a press conference in India.
On Wednesday, the Russian government claimed that two drones had attempted to strike the Kremlin.
A spokesperson from Ukraine's defence intelligence agency has backed claim by Russian mercenary Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin that Russia’s defence establishment is blocking their supply of artillery shells.
“It is true Wagner group is experiencing artillery shells deficit due to [Russian Defense Minister Sergei] Shoigu and [chief of the Russian armed forces Gen. Valery] Gerasimov blocking the supply,” Andriy Yusov told CNN.
“When [Sergey] Surovikin was in command of the Russian occupying forces in Ukraine, the situation was more favorable for Wagner,” he added.
Yusov told CNN that Wagner fighters lead most land offensives around Bakhmut while the regular Russian military conduct air strikes.
Russia on Friday ordered the evacuation of families with children and of the elderly from Russian-held frontline areas in southern Ukraine because of an increase in shelling from the Ukrainian side.
"In the past few days, the enemy has stepped up shelling... There will be a temporary evacuation" from 18 villages and towns, the Russian-installed head of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, wrote on social media.
Russia’s former deputy defence minister Mikhail Mizintsev has joined mercenary group Wagner as the deputy commander, a pro-war Russian blogger reported, according to CNN.
Alexander Simonov posted two videos to Telegram showing Mizintsev wearing a Wagner-branded uniform and apparently touring the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
The Russian Ministry of Defence on Sunday announced that it had repleaced, who was serving as Russia's deputy defense minister for logistics.
