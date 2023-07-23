Ukraine war LIVE: Wagner forces being kept in central Belarus, says Lukshenko

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Russia launched an airstrike on Odesa city early Sunday (July 23), killing one and injuring nearly 20 others. The airstrike destroyed six houses and apartment buildings, and Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral of the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church was severely damaged. A video released by the Odesa police showed emergency services workers taking out religious items from the cathedral.

The airstrike comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in St Petersburg. Putin said that Ukraine's counteroffensive had failed.

Putin and Lukashenko met a crowd of people in Russia's Kronstadt town on Kotlin Island, in a rare walkabout for the longtime leaders a month, following a deal to end the dramatic mutiny by Russian mercenary group Wagner.