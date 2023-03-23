Ukraine war Live updates: Zelensky visits Kherson, assesses damage
Story highlights
Ukraine war Live updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (March 23) visited Kherson region. As war in Ukraine rages on, WION brings you all the Live updates.
A senior commander of the Ukranian military said on Thursday (March 23) that a counter-attack could soon be launched against "exhausted" Russian forces near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
"The aggressor has not given up hope of taking Bakhmut at all costs despite losses in manpower and equipment. Russia's main fighting force on this front is the Wagner mercenary group," commander Oleksandr Syrsky said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited Kherson.
Ukraine forces recaptured Kherson city, the administrative centre of the southern region in November following a strategic withdrawal of Russia forces.
But the region is still partly controlled by Russian forces, who are dug in on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river and routinely shell Kherson city, killing civilians.
"Working trip to Kherson region. The village of Posad Pokrovske, where houses and civilian infrastructural facilities were damaged as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion," Zelensky said in a message on social media.