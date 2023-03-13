Ukraine war LIVE updates: US-based think tank says Russia using Bakhmut battlefield to game Wagner chief
Story highlights
The battle for Bakhmut has resulted in the killings of many Ukrainian and Russian soldiers. The fighting continues to rage on and diplomacy is still a far-off prospect to resolve the war in Eastern Europe. In the midst of the fierce fighting in Bakhmut, a latest analysis report by a US-based think tank suggested that Russia is trying to game the Russian mercenary group Wagner and using the Bakhmut battlefield seeking to lessen the group's influence.
In what can be inferred as a further clampdown on all diplomatic efforts Russia has once again dubbed its military aspirations in Ukraine.
"For us, the absolute priority continues to be, and will always remain, the achievement of our goals. Now they can only be achieved by military means," Dmitry Peskov said in conversation with media personnel on Monday.
A Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its assement report said that the Russian defense ministry "is likely seizing the opportunity to deliberately expend both elite and convict Wagner forces in Bakhmut in an effort to weaken Prigozhin and derail his ambitions for greater influence in the Kremlin."