Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Train carrying grain derails in Crimea
Story highlights
Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues with a fresh wave of strikes on Kyiv, the ninth such attack in the Ukrainian capital this month. Kyiv's military administration said that preliminary information indicated all incoming missiles were destroyed. In the Southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, one person was killed by a Russian missile on a industrial facility. Taking to Telegram, military administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk said that two more people were wounded in the attack on Odesa.
A train carrying grain has derailed in the Russian-annexed Crimea with Moscow officials calling it a deliberate act.
"Train carriages loaded with grain derailed in the Simferopol region," said Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov.
Meanwhile, the railway operator said the incident was caused by intervention of third parties.
Special envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, who visited Kyiv on Tuesday and Wednesday, noted that there was no panacea to the ongoing war in Ukraine, but urged all parties to create conditions for peace talks.
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hui exchanged views with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian foreign minister and other state leaders to end the conflict through a political settlement.
"China has always played a constructive role in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in its own way and will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within its capacity," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces launched a fresh wave of missiles strikes on Kyiv, the ninth wave of strikes this month. According to a report by BBC, Kyiv's military administration said that preliminary information indicated all incoming missiles were destroyed.