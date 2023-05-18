Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Train carrying grain derails in Crimea

Special envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, who visited Kyiv on Tuesday and Wednesday, noted that there was no panacea to the ongoing war in Ukraine, but urged all parties to create conditions for peace talks.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hui exchanged views with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian foreign minister and other state leaders to end the conflict through a political settlement.

"China has always played a constructive role in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in its own way and will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within its capacity," the ministry said in a statement.