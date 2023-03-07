Ukraine war LIVE | Bakhmut defence has achieved its goal, says Ukrainian official
Story highlights
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that they will continue the operations to defend the embattled city of Bakhmut, which will be backed by senior generals. In a statement, Zelensky said that he held discussions over Bakhmut with Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the country's ground forces and Valery Zaluzhny, the head of Ukraine's armed forces. Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak reiterated the "consensus" in the Ukraine army to continue fighting for Bakhmut, a city which Russia is determined to capture.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that they will continue the operations to defend the embattled city of Bakhmut, which will be backed by senior generals. In a statement, Zelensky said that he held discussions over Bakhmut with Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the country's ground forces and Valery Zaluzhny, the head of Ukraine's armed forces. Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak reiterated the "consensus" in the Ukraine army to continue fighting for Bakhmut, a city which Russia is determined to capture.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said that Bakhmut defence has achieved its goal in defending Bakhmut. He said that two goals have been reached , one of getting more time to replenish its forces and second of inflicting heavy losses on the Russian military. Podolyak termed the strategy a "great strategic success".
Ukraine's top officials will continue to defend the eastern city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address. Russian forces have been fighting to tighten their siege and secure their first major battlefield gain in more than six months.
Russian forces have been trying to take Bakhmut for months and say capturing it would be a step towards its objective of seizing all of the surrounding Donbas region.