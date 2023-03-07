ugc_banner
Ukraine war LIVE | Bakhmut defence has achieved its goal, says Ukrainian official

New DelhiUpdated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops outside the frontline town of Bakhmut. Photograph:(Reuters)

Story highlights

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that they will continue the operations to defend the embattled city of Bakhmut, which will be backed by senior generals. In a statement, Zelensky said that he held discussions over Bakhmut with Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the country's ground forces and Valery Zaluzhny, the head of Ukraine's armed forces. Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak reiterated the "consensus" in the Ukraine army to continue fighting for Bakhmut, a city which Russia is determined to capture.

07 Mar 2023, 11:15 AM (IST)
Bakhmut defence has achieved its goal, says Ukrainian official

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said that Bakhmut defence has achieved its goal in defending Bakhmut. He said that two goals have been reached , one of getting more time to replenish its forces and second of inflicting heavy losses on the Russian military. Podolyak termed the strategy a "great strategic success". 

07 Mar 2023, 11:13 AM (IST)
We will keep fighting to defend Bakhmut, says Zelensky

Ukraine's top officials will continue to defend the eastern city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address. Russian forces have been fighting to tighten their siege and secure their first major battlefield gain in more than six months.

Russian forces have been trying to take Bakhmut for months and say capturing it would be a step towards its objective of seizing all of the surrounding Donbas region. 