Ukraine war anniversary LIVE | Putin, Biden set to deliver starkly contrasting speeches Tuesday

China has called on certain countries to stop "fuelling the fire" in the Russia-Ukraine war. China's foreign minister Qin Gang said that it is "deeply worried" that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control.

"China is deeply worried that the Ukraine conflict will continue to escalate or even spiral out of control" Qin said in a speech at a forum held at the foreign ministry.

"We urge certain countries to immediately stop fuelling the fire," he said in comments that appeared to be directed at the United States. He added that they must "stop hyping up 'today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan'".