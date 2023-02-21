Ukraine war anniversary LIVE | Putin, Biden set to deliver starkly contrasting speeches Tuesday
Story highlights
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden are set to deliver starkly different views on the Ukraine invasion in speeches Tuesday as the Ukraine war anniversary approaches. Putin is expected to set out aims for the second year of his invasion of Ukraine. A day earlier, Biden walked central Kyiv promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.
Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday from where he will deliver a speech about how the US stands behind Ukraine and about the American support for NATO's eastern flank. Biden will also meet Polish President Andrzej Duda during the trip. He will also speak with the leaders of Britain, France and Italy over the phone, the White House has said.
Biden will be speaking from Warsaw's historic Royal Castle on Tuesday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Biden will "make it clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine... for as long as it takes". Biden will also meet Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday.
China has called on certain countries to stop "fuelling the fire" in the Russia-Ukraine war. China's foreign minister Qin Gang said that it is "deeply worried" that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control.
"China is deeply worried that the Ukraine conflict will continue to escalate or even spiral out of control" Qin said in a speech at a forum held at the foreign ministry.
"We urge certain countries to immediately stop fuelling the fire," he said in comments that appeared to be directed at the United States. He added that they must "stop hyping up 'today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan'".
