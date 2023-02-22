Ukraine war anniversary LIVE | Biden to meet eastern NATO allies in Warsaw

The UN General Assembly is meeting Wednesday and Ukraine and its allies are hoping to gain support for a resolution calling for a "just and lasting peace in the region. The US meet comes two days ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The draft resolution has been sponsored by some 60 countries and is to be voted on after the close of debate, which is not expected until at least Thursday.

The resolution reaffirms the UN's "commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.