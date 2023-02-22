Ukraine war anniversary LIVE | Biden to meet eastern NATO allies in Warsaw
Follow this blog for live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war that is approaching its one-year mark.
The UN General Assembly is meeting Wednesday and Ukraine and its allies are hoping to gain support for a resolution calling for a "just and lasting peace in the region. The US meet comes two days ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The draft resolution has been sponsored by some 60 countries and is to be voted on after the close of debate, which is not expected until at least Thursday.
The resolution reaffirms the UN's "commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
US President Joe Biden will meet leaders of NATO's eastern flank on Wednesday. The meeting will be a mark of support for their security after following Moscow's suspension of a landmark nuclear arms control treaty. Biden reached Warsaw late on Monday where he delivered a speech supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion. He had earlier made a surprise visit to Kyiv.
Biden addressed thousands of people in downtown Warsaw on Tuesday and said "autocrats" like Russian President Vladimir Putin must be opposed.