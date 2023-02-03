Ukraine invasion LIVE | Kyiv to host high-profile EU-Ukraine summit Friday
Story highlights
European Union leaders will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday. He met with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who said the bloc was looking to finalise fresh sanctions against Russia by February 24. However, Ukraine's hope for swift membership to the EU doesn't seem likely. Zelensky said Thursday that his war-torn country deserved to start talks "this year" on joining the European Union. "I believe that Ukraine deserves to start negotiations on EU membership this year," Zelensky said Thursday after talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
European Union leaders will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday. He met with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who said the bloc was looking to finalise fresh sanctions against Russia by February 24. However, Ukraine's hope for swift membership to the EU doesn't seem likely. Zelensky said Thursday that his war-torn country deserved to start talks "this year" on joining the European Union. "I believe that Ukraine deserves to start negotiations on EU membership this year," Zelensky said Thursday after talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
Zelensky has warned that the Kremlin was consolidating its forces for a fresh offensive. He was speaking in Kyiv beside EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. She said that the bloc was looking to finalise fresh sanctions against Russia by February 24.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his war-torn country deserved to start talks "this year" on joining the European Union.
"I believe that Ukraine deserves to start negotiations on EU membership this year," Zelensky said Thursday after talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
He stressed that further integration with the European bloc will help Ukrainians feel inspired and motivate them to fight against Russian troops.
European Union leaders will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday. Among matters to be discussed is the promise of new sanctions against Russia. However, Ukraine's hope for swift membership to the EU doesn't seem likely.
The head of the group's executive commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in Kyiv by train on Thursday. The trip is symbolic and aims to demonstrate support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia's February 24, 2022, invasion of its neighbour approaches.