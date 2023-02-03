ugc_banner
Ukraine invasion LIVE | Kyiv to host high-profile EU-Ukraine summit Friday

New DelhiEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Feb 03, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Photograph:(Reuters)

European Union leaders will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday. He met with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who said the bloc was looking to finalise fresh sanctions against Russia by February 24. However, Ukraine's hope for swift membership to the EU doesn't seem likely. Zelensky said Thursday that his war-torn country deserved to start talks "this year" on joining the European Union. "I believe that Ukraine deserves to start negotiations on EU membership this year," Zelensky said Thursday after talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

03 Feb 2023, 10:09 AM (IST)
Kremlin planning fresh offensive: Zelensky

Zelensky has warned that the Kremlin was consolidating its forces for a fresh offensive.  He was speaking in Kyiv beside EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. She said that the bloc was looking to finalise fresh sanctions against Russia by February 24.

03 Feb 2023, 9:52 (IST)
Ukraine deserves to start talks on joining EU this year: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his war-torn country deserved to start talks "this year" on joining the European Union.

"I believe that Ukraine deserves to start negotiations on EU membership this year," Zelensky said Thursday after talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

He stressed that further integration with the European bloc will help Ukrainians feel inspired and motivate them to fight against Russian troops.

03 Feb 2023, 9:44 (IST)
EU leaders to meet Zelensky in Kyiv today

European Union leaders will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday. Among matters to be discussed is the promise of new sanctions against Russia. However, Ukraine's hope for swift membership to the EU doesn't seem likely.

The head of the group's executive commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in Kyiv by train on Thursday. The trip is symbolic and aims to demonstrate support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia's February 24, 2022, invasion of its neighbour approaches.