Ukraine accuses Russia of massing troops on border; US issues warning

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of building up troop presence on Ukraine's borders, while the US has warned Moscow against "intimidating" Ukraine.

Zelensky has described these as a regular interference by Russia. "Muscle-flexing in the form of military exercises and possible provocations along the border are traditional Russian games," he said in a statement.

He also accused the Vladimir Putin-led country of creating a "threatening atmosphere" while Ukraine is aiming to resume a ceasefire that was brokered last year.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has warned Russia against massing troops on the border.

The department said it is "absolutely concerned by recent escalations of Russian aggressive and provocative actions in eastern Ukraine."

"What we would object to are aggressive actions that have an intent of intimidating, of threatening, our partner Ukraine."

Experts believe the buildup on the border is Russia’s technique to put the newly-elected Joe Biden’s administration to test after the US president labelled Putin as a "killer”."

There has been a rise in violence between Ukraine’s government forces and Kremlin-backed separatists.

As of now, Zelensky said, 20 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed and 57 wounded since the start of the year.