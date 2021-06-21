UK vaccination drive: Unvaccinated minors could be delta variant carrier

A top British virologist has warned that the aim to vaccinate all adults over the age of 18 in the UK could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren.

According to Julian Tang of Leicester University, under-18s would then become reservoirs in which new virus strains could emerge.

“As a result, the virus will concentrate in school-age populations, which will eventually become a reservoir and driver of any ensuing Delta variant epidemic, as well as being a hotspot in which new mutations may arise”, Tang was quoted saying by the British weekly.

Tang has said that move to vaccinate people over the age of 18 could lead to an increase in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections among schoolchildren.

The United Kingdom is seeing another wave of infections, which many are calling the country's third Covid wave, with the Delta variant accounting for 99 per cent of all active cases, according to Public Health England.

The UK government has set a goal of vaccinating as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time in order to avoid another wave before July 19, the deadline for the final stage of the lockdown lifting.

While government officials have emphasised the need of adult vaccination coverage to avoid another deadly Covid outbreak, virologist Tang has issued a cautionary remark.