UK Tory leadership live updates: Candidates to be whittled down to four in vote today

A snap opinion poll by Opinium Research found that Sunak was the clear winner of Sunday's debate, ahead of the third round of voting by Tory MPs on Monday to narrow down the field further to get to the final two candidates.At least one of the contenders with the least votes will be eliminated by later on Monday, followed by another round expected on Tuesday.Around 24 per cent of the 1,001 people who took part in the Opinion poll thought the former Chancellor performed best, followed by Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Tom Tugendhat at 19 per cent.Trade minister Penny Mordaunt was at third with 17 per cent, followed by Foreign Secretary Liz truss with 15 per cent. Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch was in last place, according to the poll of viewers, with 12 per cent of the votes.



However, a Conservative Home website survey of the Tory membership grassroots published on Sunday night suggests Badenoch's popularity with members may be rising as she has emerged as the top choice among them, followed by Mordaunt.According to that survey, Badenoch would beat Mordaunt 59 per cent to 31 per cent in a head-to-head if they made it into the final two. Mordaunt would also lose out to both Truss and Sunak.The battle is now focussed on the second spot, with Conservative members of Parliament now being lobbied for support around who is best placed to beat Sunak in the final leg of the race when the Tory membership have their say in postal ballots from the end of this week.The winner of that ballot will be known by September 5 and go on to address Parliament as the new Prime Minister that week.