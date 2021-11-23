UK study says meaty diets of men lead to 40% more gas emissions than women

If a study in the UK is to be believed, meaty diets of men are responsible for 40% more gas emissions than those of women.

A quarter of diet-related emissions were due to the “optional” food and drink like alcohol, coffee, cakes and sweets, found the research.

The policies looking to encourage sustainable diets should focus on plant-based foods. The switching of drinks and cutting down on sweet snacks also help, the scientists said.

In western countries, another study found that vegan and vegetarian diets were around one third cheaper to buy than the regular diets.

Published in the journal ‘Plos One’, the new study analysed the emissions linked to over 3,200 specific food items and examined the diets of around 212 British people. The food and drink intake of these people were recorded for three 24-hour periods.

The study found that animal products were responsible for almost half of the average diet’s greenhouse gas emissions. Around 31% was from meat and 14% from dairy.

The non-vegetarian diets lead to 59% more greenhouse gas emissions than vegetarian diets. The diets of men had 41% more emissions as they eat more meat and drinks, the research showed.

