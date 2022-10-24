UK politics LIVE updates: Advantage Sunak but Penny Mordaunt still in race

Rishi Sunak (left) and Penny Mordaunt Photograph: AFP
UK Politics LIVE Updates: It's advantage Rishi Sunak to become next prime minister of UK after former UK pm Boris Johnson pulled out of the race. With possibility of Johnson staging a comeback gone, road seems clear for former chancellor of the exchequer. However, Penny Mordaunt is still in the race. WION brings you LIVE updates as they take place in British political arena.
Blow to Mordaunt as right-wing bloc within Conservative Party refuses support to either Sunak or Mordaunt
European Research Group (ERG), the right-wing bloc within the Conservative Party has refused to back either Mordaunt or Sunak.
This is being considered to be a blow to Mordaunt who is struggling to shore up her support. Sunak already has backing of more than 100 Conservative MPs.
Conservative MP George Freeman who had publicly declared support for Penny Mordaunt has said that Tory MPs should think whether they need a weeklong contest or declaration of a new prime minister today. This is a hint at admission of greater support Mordaunt's rival, Rishi Sunak is getting among Conservative MPs
The Guardian has reported that Rishi Sunak has support of 182 Conservative Party MPs. This is nearing double the threshold of 100
As Sunak increasingly became a favourite to become the next UK PM, pound showed marginal gains against US Dolar. On Monday morning, pound gained 0.4 per cent against US dollar.
The value of pound had taken a nosedive after Liz Truss' disastrous economic policy.
The candidates are expected to command support of more than 100 MPs before the deadline of 1400 BST.
This means that picture should be clear by 6:30 pm IST.
However, if Penny Mordaunt decides to pull out of the race before the deadline, road will be clear for Sunak earlier.
The support threshold for PM race within the Conservative Party was set at 100 this time.
Sunak has been reported to have got support from more than 100 MPs. Penny Mordaunt on the other hand was struggling to go past the number 30 by 10 am BST
A senior member of the Conservative Party in House of Lords has opined that Penny Mordaunt should pull out to clear the way for Rishi Sunak. Michael Forsyth said that this was important for stability. He was quoted by BBC.
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is expected to become next UK PM after Boris Johnson abandoned his efforts to stage a comeback