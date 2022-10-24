Live Now

UK politics LIVE updates: Advantage Sunak but Penny Mordaunt still in race

London Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 05:31 PM(IST)

Rishi Sunak (left) and Penny Mordaunt Photograph: AFP

UK Politics LIVE Updates: It's advantage Rishi Sunak to become next prime minister of UK after former UK pm Boris Johnson pulled out of the race. With possibility of Johnson staging a comeback gone, road seems clear for former chancellor of the exchequer. However, Penny Mordaunt is still in the race. WION brings you LIVE updates as they take place in British political arena.

Oct 24, 2022, 05:20 PM (IST)

Blow to Mordaunt as right-wing bloc within Conservative Party refuses support to either Sunak or Mordaunt

European Research Group (ERG), the right-wing bloc within the Conservative Party has refused to back either Mordaunt or Sunak.

This is being considered to be a blow to Mordaunt who is struggling to shore up her support. Sunak already has backing of more than 100 Conservative MPs.

Oct 24, 2022, 05:03 PM (IST)

Mordaunt backer speaks in favour of Sunak

Conservative MP George Freeman who had publicly declared support for Penny Mordaunt has said that Tory MPs should think whether they need a weeklong contest or declaration of a new prime minister today. This is a hint at admission of greater support Mordaunt's rival, Rishi Sunak is getting among Conservative MPs

Oct 24, 2022, 04:39 PM (IST)

Sunak has backing of 182 MPs: Report

The Guardian has reported that Rishi Sunak has support of 182 Conservative Party MPs. This is nearing double the threshold of 100

Oct 24, 2022, 04:11 PM (IST)

Pound gains against dollar, signs of stability?

As Sunak increasingly became a favourite to become the next UK PM, pound showed marginal gains against US Dolar. On Monday morning, pound gained 0.4 per cent against US dollar.

The value of pound had taken a nosedive after Liz Truss' disastrous economic policy.

Oct 24, 2022, 04:04 PM (IST)

When will we know who won the race?

The candidates are expected to command support of more than 100 MPs before the deadline of 1400 BST. 

This means that picture should be clear by 6:30 pm IST.

However, if Penny Mordaunt  decides to pull out of the race before the deadline, road will be clear for Sunak earlier.

Oct 24, 2022, 03:56 PM (IST)

How do the numbers stack up?

The support threshold for PM race within the Conservative Party was set at 100 this time.

Sunak has been reported to have got support from more than 100 MPs. Penny Mordaunt on the other hand was struggling to go past the number 30 by 10 am BST

Oct 24, 2022, 03:52 PM (IST)

Mordaunt should pull out for stability, says veteran Conservative Party MP

A senior member of the Conservative Party in House of Lords has opined that Penny Mordaunt should pull out to clear the way for Rishi Sunak. Michael Forsyth said that this was important for stability. He was quoted by BBC.

Oct 24, 2022, 03:44 PM (IST)

Watch: Rishi Sunak, the current favorite to replace Liz Truss, clears threshold of 100 MP support

 

Oct 24, 2022, 03:35 PM (IST)

Sunak poised to become next PM as Johnson quits race

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is expected to become next UK PM after Boris Johnson abandoned his efforts to stage a comeback



